1 minute read
Bank of England says won't take 'risky bets' to help City's competitiveness
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's new objective of helping the financial sector remain globally competitive should not encourage risky bets on regulatory standards, BoE executive director Victoria Saporta said on Tuesday.
"One thing I want to make clear is that I don't believe regulators should engage in risky compromises such as regulatory races to the bottom to win business," Saporta told a City & Financial conference.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.