Bank of England says won't take 'risky bets' to help City's competitiveness

A commuter walks past the Bank of England, in London, Britain, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's new objective of helping the financial sector remain globally competitive should not encourage risky bets on regulatory standards, BoE executive director Victoria Saporta said on Tuesday.

"One thing I want to make clear is that I don't believe regulators should engage in risky compromises such as regulatory races to the bottom to win business," Saporta told a City & Financial conference.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson

