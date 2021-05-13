Skip to main content

United KingdomBank of England's Bailey does not expect inflation pressure to last

A person is silhouetted as he walks past The Bank of England, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

The Bank of England does not think that the factors that will push up inflation in the coming months will persist, but it will watch the situation very carefully, Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

"So the really big question is: 'Is (higher inflation) going to persist or not?' Our view is that on the basis of what we're seeing so far, we don't think it is," Bailey said at an event with members of the public organised by the BoE.

United Kingdom

