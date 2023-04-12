Bank of England's Bailey: I don't see makings of a repeat of 2007-08 financial crisis















April 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he did not see signs of a repeat of the 2007/8 global financial crisis, speaking at the International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings in Washington.

"I do not see the evidence that we've got on our hands what I would call ... the makings of a 2007/8 financial crisis. I really don't see that," Bailey said when asked about recent instability in the banking sector.

"The system is in a much more robust condition," he added.

Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William James











