Bank of England's Cunliffe has "concerns" over veto for financial rules















LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Planned government powers to veto rules written by independent financial watchdogs would "give me serious concerns", Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

Such powers, which the finance ministry is due to propose, would affect perception of independence at the Bank of England's regulatory arm, Cunliffe also told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by Huw Jones;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle











