Bank of England's Haldane says job uncertainties are "pretty acute"

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said on Tuesday uncertainties about Britain's labour market remained "pretty acute" even though employment and vacancies have bounced back quickly from the COVID crisis.

"We've still got more than 3 million workers on furlough across the UK and that means that uncertainties about the future jobs market remain pretty acute," Haldane said in remarks to a webinar on inequality organised by the University of Glasgow.

He also said the shift to working for home could have important implications for labour market and productivity.

