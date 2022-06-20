Bank of England's Mann says weak pound makes case for big rate hike

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the Bank of England (BoE), after the BoE became the first major world's central bank to raise rates since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England should raise rates faster than it has done so far because weakness in the value of the pound is adding to inflation pressures in Britain, interest-rate setter Catherine Mann said on Monday.

"In my view, a more robust policy move ... reduces the risk that domestic inflation already embedded is further boosted by inflation imported via a sterling depreciation," Mann said in a speech at an event organised by MNI Market News.

The BoE raised its benchmark interest rate by a further 25 basis points to 1.25% last Thursday and said it was ready to act "forcefully" if needed to stamp out dangers posed by inflation. read more

Mann and two other members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted for a 50 basis-point rise.

In her speech on Monday, Mann said there were signs that the jump in inflation in Britain - which hit a 40-year of 9.0% in April - was becoming more embedded and persistent, and had more momentum after government support measures for households.

Rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would lead to more downward pressure on sterling which would add to inflation pressures.

"I open the door to a policy rate reversal in the medium term when the domestic supports to demand fade and when weakness in external sources of demand bite," she said.

Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg

