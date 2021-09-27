Skip to main content

Banks, energy shares lift FTSE 100; Rolls-Royce top performer

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while Rolls-Royce topped the blue-chip index after Morgan Stanley hiked its price target.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 0.9% with energy (.FTNMX601010) and banking stocks (.FTNMX301010) leading the gains.

BP (BP.L) rose 1.8% after saying that nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 0.7%, with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) among top gainers.

Rolls-Royce (RR.L) gained 4.7% after Morgan Stanley raised the price target on the stock, while Ferguson (FERG.L) advanced 1.7% after Citigroup raised its price target.

