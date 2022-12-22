Banks, energy stocks push UK's FTSE 100 to over one-week high

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%















Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed to its highest level in more than a week, as strong gains in energy and financial stocks offset worries about a decline in Britain's economy.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE), which houses major export-oriented firms, rose 0.3%, while the more domestically-oriented FTSE 250 added 0.1%.

The energy sector (.FTNMX601010) climbed 0.6% tracking oil prices that rose on tight crude stocks in the U.S., the world's largest crude oil importer.

Banks added (.FTNMX301010) 0.3% by 8:08 GMT.

Britain's economic activity shrunk by a bigger-than-expected 0.3% in the third quarter, as declines in manufacturing and construction dragged the headline gross domestic product figure down.

Among the losers, the real estate sector (.FTUB3510) fell 0.1%.

In company news, gas production at Shell's (SHEL.L) Prelude floating liquefied natural gas site off Western Australia was suspended following a small fire. But, the oil giant added 0.6%.

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.