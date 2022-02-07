Banks, miners lift UK's blue-chip index

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain's main equity index rose on Monday, with banking stocks in the lead, as investors continued to bet on interest rate hikes from major economies while firmer commodity prices lifted mining shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.5% by 0814 GMT, with lender HSBC (HSBA.L) and global miners Anglo American (AAL.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) providing the biggest boost.

A rally in oil and banking sectors helped the FTSE 100 index post a weekly gain on Friday, bucking weakness in European and U.S. peers, as oil prices surged to seven-year highs and the Bank of England raised interest rates last week to fight inflationary pressures. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British homebuilders (.FTNMX402020) dipped 0.1% after data from Halifax showed house prices in January rose at their slowest monthly pace since last June. read more

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) inched up 0.2% after Bloomberg News reported that the consumer goods giant was considering options for its infant nutrition business including a potential sale. read more

The domestically focussed midcap index (.FTMC) climbed 0.7% after ending last week with marginal gains.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.