Banks weigh on FTSE 100; Morrisons drops as CD&R wins bid

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Oct 4(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index was subdued on Monday as weakness in heavyweight banks offset gains in miners and oil stocks, while Morrisons dropped after private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won a bid for the company.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was flat at 0712 GMT, with HSBA (HSBA.L), Prudential (PRU.L) and Lloyds Group (LLOY.L) among the worst performers.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.2%, led by declines in consumer discretionary stocks.

Britain's fourth-largest supermarket Morrisons (MRW.L) declined 3.7% after U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won the auction for the company with a 7 billion pound ($9.5 billion) bid. read more

Petrofac (PFC.L) gained 9.2% after the oil services group said it was looking at refinancing options as it faces a possible $240 million fine from a London court. read more

Online trading platform Plus500 (PLUSP.L) rose 5.8% after raising its forecast for the second time in less than three months.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

