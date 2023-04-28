BBC Chairman Sharp resigns after report says he breached rules















LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigned on Friday after an independent report found that he breached rules prior to his selection relating to a loan for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sharp said he had been asked to stay on until the end of June giving the government time to find a successor.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, writing by Sarah Young, editing by David Milliken











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.