BBC Chairman Sharp resigns after report says he breached rules

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigned on Friday after an independent report found that he breached rules prior to his selection relating to a loan for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sharp said he had been asked to stay on until the end of June giving the government time to find a successor.

