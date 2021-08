BBC says Russia's expulsion of Moscow reporter an 'assault on media freedom'

Sarah Rainsford, Moscow's BBC bureau journalist, is seen on this undated photo. Courtesy of Sarah Rainsford/Handout via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The BBC said on Friday the expulsion of its Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford was a "direct assault on media freedom" and urged Russian authorities to reconsider their decision.

Earlier, Russia's Rossiya-24 TV channel said Rainsford would return to Britain in "a landmark deportation" in retaliation for what it called officials' discrimination against Russian journalists working in Britain.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.