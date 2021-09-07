Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Better competitiveness in finance won't mean deregulation, says UK minister

1 minute read

Pedestrians walk through the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Steps being taken to improve the competitiveness of Britain's financial sector will not translate into deregulation or radical changes, financial services minister John Glen said on Tuesday.

"It won't be about deregulation and looking to a race to the bottom as perhaps some anticipated," Glen told a TheCityUK event.

The finance ministry is reviewing a surcharge on banking profits in light of a separate move to raise the United Kingdom's general corporate tax rate.

The ministry has yet to announce the outcome of its review, but Glen said there was a recognition that Britain needs to be competitive.

Britain has set out potential reforms to improve efficiency and cut costs in capital markets now it has a free hand to set its own financial rules after the country's full departure from the European Union last December.

Glen said it was his sense that people were looking for "modest, incremental changes, rather than radical change".

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Boyle and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 2:10 PM UTC

UK PM Johnson raises taxes to tackle health and social care crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis, angering some in his governing party by breaking an election promise.

United Kingdom
UK employers say Johnson's tax hike will cost jobs
United Kingdom
Britain reports 209 daily deaths from COVID, highest since March
United Kingdom
UK's Sunak to set out spending and budget plans on Oct. 27
United Kingdom
Pound extends day's losses after UK announces tax hikes