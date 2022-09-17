Biden expected to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth on Sunday

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he attends the 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala to kick-off the White House's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, in Washington, U.S. September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay his respects to Britain's late Queen Elizabeth on Sunday, the White House said on Saturday.

Leaders from all over the world are flying to London ahead of the state funeral in London on Monday.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton

