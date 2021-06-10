Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden intervention in N.Ireland Brexit row significant -Irish PM

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin looks out the door as he comes out to accompany the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Edwin Poots and Paul Givan MLA after a meeting in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

U.S. President Joe Biden's intervention in the disagreement between Britain and the European Union over how to implement Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trade rules is a significant development, Ireland's prime minister said on Thursday.

"The intervention from Joe Biden's administration is significant but also from my perspective, represents a lot of common sense," Micheál Martin told the Newstalk radio station.

"I think the U.S. are saying 'sort out this issue, we're very clear from a United States perspective that the Good Friday Agreement, peace on the island is an absolute imperative and that the protocol is a contributor to that. You've signed up to it, adhere to it'."

