Biden tells Britain's King Charles the first lady will attend coronation















WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told Britain's King Charles in a phone call on Tuesday that first lady Jill Biden will attend the king's coronation in May, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also congratulated Charles on his upcoming coronation and said he would like to meet with him in the United Kingdom at a future date, it said.

Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be formally crowned on May 6 in a solemn religious ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey where the coronation of kings and queens has taken place for the best part of a thousand years.

Dozens of world leaders are expected to attend the event. U.S. presidents traditionally have not attended the coronation of the British monarch. Biden did attend the funeral of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann











