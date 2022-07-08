Big investors call on UK Plc to improve mental health

People relax in the sun of the bank the River Thames, with the The City of London financial district in the distance, in London, Britain, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Investors representing $7 trillion in assets have written to the CEOs of 100 of the UK's largest listed companies to ask them to make more effort to support workplace mental health, they said on Friday.

The group of 29 asset owners, institutional investors and stewardship service providers is led by charity investment firm CCLA and includes Federated Hermes (FHI.N) and Nomura Asset Management (9716.T).

The investors asked company chief executives to set objectives and targets to improve workplace mental health and report annually on their progress.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Creating a workplace that does no harm to the mental or physical health of workers is not only a moral necessity but also a financial imperative," said Amy Browne, stewardship lead at CCLA.

The investor group cited a report from consultants Deloitte estimating the total annual cost of poor mental health to the UK private sector was 43 billion-46 billion pounds ($51.55 billion-55.15 billion) in 2020–21, up 25% from pre-pandemic estimates in 2019.

However, returns on investment from workplace mental health interventions were 5.30 pounds for every pound invested in 2020-2021, the report said.

($1 = 0.8341 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.