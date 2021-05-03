U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that North Korea needed to engage diplomatically to see if there were ways to achieve the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsular.

"I hope that North Korea will take the opportunity to engage diplomatically, and to see if there are ways to move forward toward the objective of the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," Blinken said at a news conference in London.

"And so we'll look to see not only what North Korea says but what it actually does," Blinken said. "I think up to North Korea to decide whether it wants to engage or not on that basis."

