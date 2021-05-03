Skip to main content

United KingdomBlinken tells North Korea: diplomatic ball is in your court

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that North Korea needed to engage diplomatically to see if there were ways to achieve the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsular.

"I hope that North Korea will take the opportunity to engage diplomatically, and to see if there are ways to move forward toward the objective of the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," Blinken said at a news conference in London.

"And so we'll look to see not only what North Korea says but what it actually does," Blinken said. "I think up to North Korea to decide whether it wants to engage or not on that basis."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:37 PM UTCUK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June - PM Johnson

Britain is on course to ditch the COVID-19 social distancing rule requiring people to stay at least one metre apart towards the end of next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

United KingdomBrexit barriers in focus as N.Ireland's DUP kicks off leadership contest
United KingdomBritain hosts first G7 foreign ministers meeting since start of pandemic
United KingdomUK records 1,649 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
United KingdomFA launches inquiry into role of English clubs in Super League