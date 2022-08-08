BoE changes eligibility criteria for short-term non-sterling liquidity facilities

A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building, the BoE confirmed to raise interest rates to 1.75%, in London, Britain, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday that it was updating the eligibility criteria for access to its short-term non-sterling liquidity facilities, to better align eligibility with the central bank's other lending tools.

Only Sterling Monetary Framework (SMF) members that are participants in Open Market Operations (OMOs) shall be eligible to participate in the short-term non-sterling liquidity facilities with effect from Aug. 8, the bank said.

"This change will not have any immediate impact on firms that can currently use these facilities. Participants whose access to short-term non-sterling liquidity facilities is affected by this change will be given a six-month grace period," the BoE said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.