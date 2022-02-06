Skip to main content
BoE governor wrong to call for wage restraint - Tesco chairman

1 minute read

Tesco Non-executive chairman, John Allan poses for a photograph in London, Britain, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Staff at Tesco (TSCO.L) deserve to be protected from inflation and it was wrong for the governor of the Bank of England to tell workers to restrain their demands for wage rises, the chairman of Britain's biggest supermarket said on Sunday. read more

Andrew Bailey drew an icy response from unions and the government after he said workers should show restraint when asking for annual pay rises, in an indication of the tensions ahead as British people face the biggest drop in living standards for more than 30 years.

Asked about Bailey's comment, John Allan told BBC TV: "Our 300,000 colleagues ... deserve to be protected from inflation.

"So I think that's the wrong direction for people to go in."

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

