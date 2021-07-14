Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

BoE might discuss reining in stimulus earlier than thought-Ramsden

2 minute read

Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden attends a Bank of England news conference, in the City of London, Britain November 1, 2018. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said a fast recovery in Britain's economy from its COVID slump and rising inflation meant the BoE might start to think about reining in its huge monetary stimulus sooner than he previously thought.

Inflation might rise as high as 4% "for a period later this year" - double the British central bank's target - and the factors driving it up might take some time to ease off, Ramsden said in a speech.

That meant the BoE might be getting closer to the conditions it has set out for scaling back its stimulus to help the economy through the COVID crisis, he said.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee has said it does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there was clear evidence of significant progress in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.

"Based on the rapid pace of developments since we published our May forecasts and the shift in the balance of risks, I can envisage those conditions for considering tightening being met somewhat sooner than I had previously expected," Ramsden said in his speech to the Strand Group, a research and teaching group.

Official data published earlier on Wednesday showed British inflation pushed further above the BoE's 2% target, hitting 2.5% in the 12 months to June. read more

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:50 PM UTCBritain proposes ending prosecutions related to N.Ireland's 'Troubles'

The British government has proposed halting all prosecutions of British soldiers and militants involved in three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland, sparking an angry response from victims' families and politicians in Belfast and Dublin.

United KingdomUK inflation tests BoE as it jumps to highest since 2018
United KingdomUK PM Johnson vows to tackle online racist abuse
United KingdomUK nod paves way for AstraZeneca-Alexion deal to close next week
United KingdomUK reports 42,302 COVID cases, highest since Jan. 15