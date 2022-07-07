BoE needs "heightened awareness" of pound's inflation role - Mann

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England should be watching closely the way that the recent fall in the value of the pound is feeding into the country's high inflation rate, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday.

Mann said she did not think that the central bank should target the currency.

"That's not the point. The point is to have heightened awareness of the role of the currency, particularly in today's climate of very high inflation rates," she told an event organised by Lorenzo Codogno Macro Advisors.

Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg

