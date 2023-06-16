BoE to quiz non-banks over market risks soon - FPC's Breeden

People walk outside the Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Britain May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/FILE PHOTO

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will launch an exercise very soon to test how non-bank financial institutions' react to market stress, senior BoE regulator Sarah Breeden said on Friday.

"The Bank is very shortly launching its exploratory exercise to enhance understanding of the risks to and from non-banks, their behaviours, and how these behaviours can amplify shocks," Breeden told a financial services conference in London.

Breeden said the BoE would give more details about the exercise next week.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James

