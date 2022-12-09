BoE says it will work with government on new regulatory reforms















LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday that it would work with Britain's finance ministry to ensure a safe and competitive financial system, in a response to a raft of regulatory proposals released earlier in the day.

"We look forward to working with HMT (Treasury) on the proposals announced today, and will continue to maintain a safe and sound financial system which supports the UK's position as a major global financial centre," a BoE spokesperson said.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James











