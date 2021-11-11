BOE says market infrastructure firms no longer need to discuss dividends

A person walks past the Bank of England, in London, Britain October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Financial market infrastructure and service providers no longer need to discuss paying dividends in advance with the Bank of England, it said on Thursday.

The central bank had imposed the requirement in June last year, as part of a wider series of curbs on dividends

aimed at ensuring firms had enough capital to see them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

