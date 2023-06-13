BoE's Bailey says data show labour market "very tight"

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey holds a press conference in London
The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, attends a press conference in London, Britain, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that official data published earlier in the day showed the labour market was "very tight".

"As I'm afraid this morning's numbers illustrated, we've got a very tight labour market in this country," Bailey told lawmakers on the House of Lords Economics Affairs committee.

"We've had a fall in the supply of labour, which is showing signs of recovering, but very slowly, frankly," Bailey said.

Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next