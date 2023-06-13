BoE's Bailey says data show labour market "very tight"















LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that official data published earlier in the day showed the labour market was "very tight".

"As I'm afraid this morning's numbers illustrated, we've got a very tight labour market in this country," Bailey told lawmakers on the House of Lords Economics Affairs committee.

"We've had a fall in the supply of labour, which is showing signs of recovering, but very slowly, frankly," Bailey said.

