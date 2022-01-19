United Kingdom1 minute read
BoE's Bailey sees extra inflation risk from Russia-Ukraine tension
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that financial markets now expected energy prices to take longer to fall than just a few months ago, which risked further embedding price pressures.
Greater tension between Russia and Ukraine were also a problem.
"That is a very great concern," Bailey told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee.
"If you think about the relationship between transitory and these second round effects that can make it much longer - that again is a source of pressure in this story, which is a concern."
Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.