BoE's Bailey sees UK economy regaining pre-pandemic level in early 2022

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey leaves Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that he expected Britain's economy to recover its pre-pandemic level of output early next year, a little later than the central bank had predicted last month.

"I expect us to be back to the pre-pandemic level in the early part of next year, possibly a month or two later than we thought we would be at the start of August," Bailey said at a European Central Bank panel.

