BoE's Bailey speaks to lawmakers about inflation

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey leaves after addressing the media on the Monetary Policy Report at the Bank of England in London, Britain May 5, 2022. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and other top officials from the British central bank spoke to lawmakers on Monday about this month's decision to raise interest rates in the face of an inflation rate they think will hit 10% this year.

BAILEY ON INFLATION

"I should emphasise that I do not feel at all, obviously, happy about this. This is a bad situation to be in."

BAILEY ON WHETHER HE COULD HAVE DONE THINGS DIFFERENTLY

"I don't think we could. I don't think we could foresee a war in Ukraine. Another factor that we're dealing with at the moment, is a further leg of COVID, which is affecting China ... and appears to be affecting it more seriously than the effects that we saw previously.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"This has been a large new issue.

BAILEY ON THE LABOUR MARKET

"The scale and the persistence of the fall has been very unusual I would say. If you go back to the period after the global financial crisis there was a much smaller fall in the labour force but it was recovered much more quickly.

"The notable difference ... we've got this long-term sickness element which is quite large in there. We don't know much really about what is behind that."

BAILEY ON CHINA

"There was some very weak numbers out of China this morning and the closure of Shanghai is having a real effect, there's no question about that."

MICHAEL SAUNDERS, EXTERNAL MPC MEMBER,

"The scale of the energy price shock and the rise in food prices and the rise in global food prices, which is largely driven by events outside the UK, is such that even a slightly tighter monetary policy stance through last year, would still, this year, leave us with inflation well above target.

"There's really no sensible monetary policy, which could have been put in place a year or two ago that could have kept inflation at the 2% target this year."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Kate Holton, editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.