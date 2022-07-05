BoE's Bailey: UK banks remain strong despite tighter global conditions

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey arrives to address the media on the Monetary Policy Report at the Bank of England in London, Britain May 5, 2022. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Global financial conditions have tightened significantly but the British banking system remains strong, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday.

"Since the last FSR (Financial Stability Report), which we published in December last year, the global economic outlook has deteriorated markedly. Global financial conditions as a whole have tightened significantly," Bailey told a news conference.

"Despite the weaker outlook, the UK banking system remains strong," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Huw Jones, writing by William James, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.