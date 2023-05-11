BoE's Bailey: We have to stay the course to get inflation down

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must stay the course to ensure the level of inflation falls back to its 2% target, the central bank's Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

"We have to stay the course to make sure inflation falls all the way back to the 2% target," he said at a press conference after the bank raised its key interest rate.

