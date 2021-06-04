United Kingdom
BoE's Cunliffe says UK is seeing strong post-COVID bounceback
Britain is enjoying a strong economic bounce-back as COVID restrictions lift, though pubs and restaurants are recovering faster than town-centre retail, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Friday.
"What we're seeing is a strong bounce back of activity," Cunliffe told BBC Radio Suffolk after speaking to businesses in that region of eastern England.
"People have accumulated a lot of savings, they're going out and they're spending, particularly in those areas we couldn't go out in the last year or so," he added.
