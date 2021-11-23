United Kingdom
BoE's Haskel says rate rise expectations reflect economic recovery
1 minute read
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Financial markets' expectations of a rise in Bank of England interest rates over the coming year reflect a stronger economic outlook than during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, BoE policymaker Jonathan Haskel said on Tuesday.
"The prospective rise in Bank Rate from its emergency level – whenever that comes - is not a bug, but a feature. It reflects the success of fiscal, health and science policy in dealing with worst economic shock in 100 years," Haskel said.
Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg
