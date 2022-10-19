BoE's Hauser: It could take up to 10 years to unwind QE















LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - It could take up to 10 years for the Bank of England to unwind its quantitative easing bond-buying programme, the central bank's Executive Director for Markets Andrew Hauser said on Wednesday.

"It could take the best part of five or 10 years to unwind QE," Hauser told lawmakers on parliament's Treasury Committee while answering a question on quantitative tightening.

($1 = 0.8890 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.