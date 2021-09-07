Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

BoE's Saunders says more QE could dislodge price expectations

1 minute read

The Bank of England and Royal Exchange are reflected in a puddle as a pedestrian walks past, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson//File Photo

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who voted last month for an early end to the central bank's asset purchases, said on Tuesday he feared continuing the programme could cause medium-term inflation expectations to rise.

"I also worry that continuing with asset purchases, when CPI inflation is 4% and the output gap is closed - that is the likely situation later this year - might well cause medium-term inflation expectations to drift higher," he said.

"Such an outcome could well require a more substantial tightening of monetary policy later, and might limit the committee's scope to respond promptly the next time the economy needs more stimulus," he added.

Saunders said he believed the economy was now close to its pre-pandemic size.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:51 AM UTC

UK PM Johnson to hike taxes to pay for social care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Tuesday on his plans to fix Britain's social care system, with many in his own party furious that he wants to pay for it by hiking taxes in a clear breach of his election pledges.

United Kingdom
UK house prices jump as market strength persists: Halifax
United Kingdom
BoE's Saunders says more QE could dislodge price expectations
United Kingdom
London takes aim at New York with five-year financial plan
United Kingdom
Entertainment-seeking Brits splashed out in August: Barclaycard