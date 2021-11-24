BoE's Tenreyro says she is thinking about rate hike in the medium term

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Wednesday she was thinking "more in the medium term" on the question of when the central bank should start to raise interest rates from their pandemic emergency low.

"We're learning about critical parts of the economy in coming months. My personal decision will be informed by that. I see myself as thinking more in, you know, medium term," she told an online discussion organised by the Oxford Economics Society.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.