Boris Johnson considers plea to limit household mixing at Christmas -The Telegraph

A healthcare professional administers a booster vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pop-up vaccination centre at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Dec 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is mulling urging the public to limit household mixing at Christmas, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Johnson has been presented with three options by officials for further restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron, out of which the lowest level of action would see families asked to limit indoor contacts, without legal enforcement, the report said.

The prime minister is also weighing mandate curbs on household mixing, the return of social distancing and an 8 p.m. curfew on pubs and restaurants, it added. Option three is a full lockdown.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

