Boris Johnson resigns as British prime minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks at Downing Street in London, Britain July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party.

"The process of choosing that new leader should begin now," Johnson said at the door of Number 10 Downing Street.

"And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; writing by Elizabeth Piper

