Boris Johnson throws weight behind UK's Truss, says she will offer energy help

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his successor Liz Truss would do everything to help people cope with sky-rocketing energy prices, using his departure speech to throw his support behind the country's new prime minister.

"And I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it and we will win," he said, standing in front of the door of his Number 10 Downing Street office and residence.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

