Boris Johnson: UK could implement N.Ireland trade changes this year
LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain could implement unilateral changes to the post-Brexit trade rules governing Northern Ireland this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, before the legislation returns to parliament for its next stage later in the day.
Asked if the changes could be implemented this year, Johnson told broadcasters: "Yes, I think we could do it very fast, parliament willing".
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton
