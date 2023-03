March 22 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson will vote against British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal on Wednesday, the Telegraph newspaper said.

In a statement, the former prime minister told the paper the deal proposals would keep Northern Ireland "captured by the EU legal order" and were "not acceptable".

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











