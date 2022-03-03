Bottler Coca Cola HBC stops production in Kyiv, scraps annual forecasts

Cans of Coca-Cola sit on a shelf in a store in London, Britain March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

March 3 (Reuters) - Coca Cola HBC (CCH.L) has temporarily stopped production at its plant in Kyiv and evacuated employees following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the soft drinks bottler said on Thursday, adding that it scrapped its forecasts for the full year.

The London-listed company, one of the many bottlers for Coca-Cola (KO.N) worldwide, generated about 20% of 2021 volumes and operating profit from both Russia and Ukraine.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.