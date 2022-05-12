BP chief says UK windfall tax would not affect investment plans
LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - A British windfall tax on energy companies would not change BP's (BP.L) 18 billion pound ($22 billion) investment plans in the country to 2030, Chief Executive Bernard Looney told shareholders on Thursday.
Britain's Conservative government has rejected calls by the opposition Labour Party to levy a windfall tax on energy companies which have benefitted from high oil and gas prices, saying such a tax would deter investment. read more
"Our 18 billion pound plans are not somehow contingent on whether or not there is a windfall tax," Looney said at an annual shareholder meeting.
($1 = 0.8201 pounds)
