BP chief says UK windfall tax would not affect investment plans

The BP logo is seen at a BP gas station in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - A British windfall tax on energy companies would not change BP's (BP.L) 18 billion pound ($22 billion) investment plans in the country to 2030, Chief Executive Bernard Looney told shareholders on Thursday.

Britain's Conservative government has rejected calls by the opposition Labour Party to levy a windfall tax on energy companies which have benefitted from high oil and gas prices, saying such a tax would deter investment. read more

"Our 18 billion pound plans are not somehow contingent on whether or not there is a windfall tax," Looney said at an annual shareholder meeting.

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso

