BP pulls FTSE 100 higher, slide in Aveva caps gains

Reuters
2 minutes read

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by BP after upbeat earnings update, although the gains were capped by a slump in shares of Aveva Group following its CEO's exit.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.1%, with oil major BP Plc (BP.L) gaining 2.8% as its first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year earlier to $2.6 billion. read more

Its peer Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) also climbed ahead of its results on April 29.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) fell 0.3%.

Aveva Group (AVV.L) fell 4.1% to the bottom of the index after its Chief Executive Officer Craig Hayman decided to quit. read more

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by BP after upbeat earnings update, although the gains were capped by a slump in shares of Aveva Group following its CEO's exit.

