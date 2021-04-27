The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by BP after upbeat earnings update, although the gains were capped by a slump in shares of Aveva Group following its CEO's exit.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.1%, with oil major BP Plc (BP.L) gaining 2.8% as its first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year earlier to $2.6 billion. read more

Its peer Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) also climbed ahead of its results on April 29.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) fell 0.3%.

Aveva Group (AVV.L) fell 4.1% to the bottom of the index after its Chief Executive Officer Craig Hayman decided to quit. read more

