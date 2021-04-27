United KingdomBP pulls FTSE 100 higher, slide in Aveva caps gains
London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by BP after upbeat earnings update, although the gains were capped by a slump in shares of Aveva Group following its CEO's exit.
The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.1%, with oil major BP Plc (BP.L) gaining 2.8% as its first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year earlier to $2.6 billion. read more
Its peer Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) also climbed ahead of its results on April 29.
The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) fell 0.3%.
Aveva Group (AVV.L) fell 4.1% to the bottom of the index after its Chief Executive Officer Craig Hayman decided to quit. read more
