Skip to main content

United Kingdom

BP to restrict UK petrol station deliveries due to driver shortage-ITV

1 minute read

Detail is seen on a BP (British Petroleum) EV (Electric Vehicle) charge point in London, Britain, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil company BP (BP.L) plans to restrict deliveries of petrol and diesel to its network of British service stations to ensure continuity of supply in the face of a driver shortage, ITV reported on Thursday.

BP had also "temporarily" closed some of its petrol stations due to the shortage, the BBC said.

ITV said BP had told government its ability to transport fuel from refineries to its forecourts was being impacted by the shortage of truck drivers, which has also caused delays in the food industry in Britain.

ITV said BP's head of retail, Hanna Hofer, told a government meeting last week that the situation was "bad, very bad".

She said BP was preparing to restrict deliveries "very soon", and would run 80% of service levels to 90% of BP's forecourt network. Forecourts on motorways will be prioritised.

BP did not provide an immediate request for comment.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:31 PM UTC

England World Cup winner Thompson to donate brain for research

Rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson, who was diagnosed with dementia aged 42, has pledged to donate his brain for research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the former England hooker said on Thursday.

United Kingdom
Don't panic buy, Britain tells consumers
United Kingdom
BoE sees growing case for rate rise as inflation outlook darkens
United Kingdom
UK's slow growth and rising inflation gives BoE headache - PMIs
United Kingdom
British teacher killed on 5-minute walk to the pub, police say

A British teacher found murdered in a London park had been on a five-minute walk from her home to meet a friend in a pub, police said on Thursday.