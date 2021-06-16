Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

Brexit deal risks putting N.Ireland peace at risk, says UK minister

1 minute read

Britain's cabinet minister in charge of relations with the European Union, David Frost, walks outside Downing Street in London, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Peace in Northern Ireland is at risk because of how part of Britain's Brexit divorce deal with the European Union is being implemented in the British province, British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday.

"It's also why it's super important that we keep the purpose of the nature of the (Northern Ireland) protocol in mind which is to support the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and not to undermine it, as it risks doing," Frost told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

