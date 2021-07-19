Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brexit deal's N.Ireland protocol not sustainable - UK's Frost

Britain's Brexit Minister David Frost speaks during the first meeting of the Partnership Council with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London, June 9, 2021. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The element of the Brexit deal which relates to trade with Northern Ireland is not sustainable and Britain is keeping all options on the table over how it might act, British minister David Frost said on Monday.

"We all know the protocol is not sustainable in the way it's working at the moment," Frost told a parliamentary committee, saying barriers on goods moving between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland needed to be removed.

"All options are on the table."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

