Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Brexit minister Frost to discuss N.Ireland protocol with EU on Friday, UK says

1 minute read

Britain's Minister of State Lord David Frost leaves the stage after delivering his speech on Brexit at the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain said Brexit minister David Frost would meet with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday to see if a "substantial gap" between the two sides over the transit of goods to Northern Ireland can be bridged.

A British government spokesperson welcomed the "considerable effort" made by the EU to address issues with the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol but said "a substantial gap" remained between the two sides. read more

"Both we and the EU now have proposals on the table. We need to discuss them intensively in the days to come to see if the gaps can be bridged and a solution found which delivers the significant change needed," the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Phil Blenkinsop in Brussels; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:28 AM UTC

English school return spurred COVID in children, but cases fell in adults - study

COVID-19 infections in children in England rose in September after schools returned from summer holidays, helping to keep cases high even as there was a fall among adults, a large prevalence study showed on Thursday.

United Kingdom
Brexit minister Frost to discuss N.Ireland protocol with EU on Friday, UK says
United Kingdom
Climate change campaigners suspend disruptive UK campaign
United Kingdom
British Airways to start hiring cabin crew for next summer
United Kingdom
UK's Prince William says great minds should focus on saving Earth not space travel