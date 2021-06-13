Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

In Brexit row, Johnson says UK will protect territorial integrity

1 minute read

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain would do whatever it took to protect its territorial integrity but sought to gloss over a row with the European Union over the Brexit divorce deal at the Group of Seven summit.

"We will do whatever it takes to protect the territorial integrity of the UK but actually what happened at this summit was that there was a colossal amount of work on subjects that had absolutely nothing to do with Brexit," Johnson told reporters.

"About Brexit, actually I can tell you that the vast, vast majority of the conversations that we've had over the last three or four days have been about other subjects, and there has been a fantastic degree of harmony between the leaders of our countries."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:25 PM UTCEU and UK's 'sausage war' sizzles at G7 as Macron and Johnson spar

Tensions between Britain and the European Union over their Brexit trade deal exploded into an open war of words on Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of sowing disharmony at the Group of Seven summit.

United KingdomEnvironmentalist Attenborough tells G7: We need the will to tackle climate change
United KingdomBidens to have tea with Queen Elizabeth as G7 ends
United KingdomIreland calls for 'middle ground' in UK-EU food standards talks
United KingdomBritain wants to ease tensions with EU over N.Ireland, says Raab