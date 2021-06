France's Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune speaks during an EU MED (MED7) Ministerial Conference's news conference in Athens, Greece, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that current tensions over Brexit between Britain and the European Union were "a test" for Europe.

"I am telling the British people, (Brexit) commitments must be respected...If it is not the case, retaliatory measures could be taken," Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

